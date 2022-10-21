The Rise of the Xi Jinping Era

China’s Twentieth Party Congress opened this week in Beijing. President Xi Jinping is widely expected to cement his position as Chinese Communist Party leader for an unprecedented third term, elevating himself as China’s most powerful leader since Deng Xiaoping.

But Xi has led China in a very different direction than his modern predecessors. During his reign, Xi has remade China ideologically, socially, and economically, bringing the country under his increasingly iron-fisted, centralized, and personalistic rule and flexing its muscles abroad as never before.

